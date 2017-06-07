

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- A New Brunswick boxer remains in an induced coma a week-and-a-half after suffering a brain hemorrhage in the hours following a Fredericton bout.

Thirty-eight-year-old David Whittom is listed in stable condition at Saint John Regional Hospital.

Whittom -- who was born in Saint Quentin, N.B. -- was once a promising super-middleweight who fought world title contenders.

Saskatoon fighter Gary Kopas beat him by technical knockout with just 37 seconds left in the 10-round bout on May 27.

Whittom only became ill hours later and taken to hospital in Fredericton and later to Saint John, where he underwent surgery the next day.

Whittom's stepbrother, Eric Moffatt, has released a family statement thanking the community for their support and the medical staff for their care.