A popular bridge near Oromocto, N.B. fell victim to a dump truck early Sunday morning. No one was seriously hurt, but the accident caused enough damage to the structure which links the towns of Oromocto and Lincoln, N.B.

Investigators believe the dump truck tried to go through the bridge with its bucket up, eventually getting stuck in the middle of the bridge.

The truck was removed by early this morning, leaving Department of Transportation and Infrastructure employees on the scene, inspecting the damage.

"We're trying to determine if it's safe for the public to use, for motorists to cross through. We're going to inspect it throughout the day here to see what's happening and we'll go from there," says Sebastien Roy, assistant district engineer for District Five.

The truck tried to get through around 12:30 a.m. An ambulance was called to the scene and the driver was taken to hospital.

RCMP say the driver has non-life-threatening injuries.

It does mean tomorrow morning's routine will be a bit different for school bus driver Neil Cashin.

"It's going to change quite a bit, I would say the students will be late getting there unless they change times on the run, and pick up times. I'm not sure, that will be up to my boss," says Cashin.

The detour to get to the town of Oromocto isn't too long, about 15 minutes. But for people who are used to it taking just two minutes to get from one town to the other, the closure will be a significant inconvenience.

"There's a lot of traffic back and forth because the military guys all live in this area, Waasis Road, Lincoln, they all come here and go to twork on the base," says

The bridge is 59-years-old according to department reports. It was rated 72 out of 100 for it's condition after it's last inspection, which was in 2014. Engineers want to make sure there's no hidden damage, compromising the integrity of the structure.

"We're probably going to be looking at removing some components here and some replacements, obviously in the near future, that's why we're bringing in the structural engineers to inspect it and then go from there," says Sebastien Roy.

For the time being the bridge remains closed to all traffic indefinitely. Crews are assessing to see if it could reopen to cars only, but not trucks. They are expected to continue their inspection on Monday.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown.