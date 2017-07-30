

The charity that helps fire victims in Moncton find immediate housing has received a new warehouse and van, thanks to new sponsors.

Big Hearts Small City has helped dozens of fire victims in New Brunswick over the last five years,and its new additions will allow donors to drop off beds for more families in need.

Founder Jason Surette says the operation has expanded over the last year to help victims in Fredericton and Miramichi as well.

His latest project is a bed donation program.

"Most of our clients are social development clients that struggle,and they can't afford to go buy a bed,” says Survette.

Surette has been paying a moving company to pick up his bed orders until now.

"We received a phone call from someone who works at Office Interiors and there was a truck in Fredericton that didn't work,and they wanted to donate it to our charity to help us out,” he says.

Several organizations have pitched in to repair the vehicle and as word got out, a warehouse space was also donated to store the beds.

Daniel Bozec recently moved to Moncton from Newfoundland with his family and received a bed from Big Hearts Small City.

He says not only did he receive a new mattress, but Surette also negotiated a deal with NB Power for his family.

“The difference in night sleep it makes is night and day. Gratitude isn't even the word,” says Bozec.

Surette says as a small charity, the need for donations is a daily struggle.

“So right now in our bank account we only have $800 to cover all three cities that we service right now, plus run the bed donation program and put gas in our van,” he says.

Surette says he hopes more people will reach out with the same goal of helping others get back on their feet.

