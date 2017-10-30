

The Community College of New Brunswick has partnered with a Moncton-based marijuana producer to launch Canada’s first medical cannabis cultivation program.

Twenty-five people will be accepted into the first cohort of the 12-week program. The students will learn about horticulture and how to meet strict medical marijuana regulations from Health Canada, while getting hands-on experience at Organigram’s Moncton facility.

The New Brunswick government will be paying $70,000 to cover tuition for the first wave of 25 students.

“The responsibility of the provincial government is to make sure we have a qualified labour force, that we have the people that have the right skillsets to fill in the jobs in the private sector that these employers are creating,” says New Brunswick Post-Secondary Education Minister Roger Melanson.

Organigram CEO Greg Engel says the program is critical as the company doubles its staff ahead of marijuana legalization next year.

“We’re going through a major hiring phase right now,” says Engel. “So we have 110 employees here in Moncton today, over the next eight months we’ll be increasing that number to around 250, so getting qualified, trained, suitable students through this program presents a great opportunity for us.”

CCNB will be accepting applications for the medical cannabis cultivation program until Nov. 13. The program starts Nov. 27, with the first wave of graduates expected to enter the workforce before marijuana is legalized in July 2018.

