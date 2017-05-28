

A year-long journey to plant the seeds of history is almost underway in Hopewell Cape, N.B., telling the stories of people from around the world.

The Albert County Museum has been granted $23,000 to complete two heritage gardens, using seeds to tell the story of those who have called New Brunswick home.

“They're all heritage or heirloom seeds, so it's really something that’s very, very rooted, pardon the pun, in this area,” says museum manager Melody Land. “Cultural traditions are so steeped in food, and food production.”

The museum has spent months tracking down the seeds, including pole beans brought over by the Steeves family from Germany, three sisters crops utilized by the Maliseet and Mi’kmaq First Nations, Fundy potatoes, and Acadian grains – many of which have become incredibly rare.

“In the last century, we had ships going to Boston, to India, all originating here in Albert County going across the world,” says Stuart Liptay, president of the Albert County Historical Society. “And each of them, when they came back, they brought something with them, something unique from areas they visited, and a lot of them brought back seeds.”

Throughout the process, the group has found stories of many plants that have been wiped out or not planted for decades. To prevent more loss and to preserve history, the museum is working with the Hillsborough Library to create a seed bank.

They're also turning to locals to document the agricultural history of the area.

“She is interviewing the elderly in the area and gathering their stories, and as she's gathering their stories about the planting and growing, she's also able to collect some of the seeds,” says Land.

The group hopes to ensure the next generation will be able to connect with Albert County's past.

“The whole project is built around the seeds,” says Liptay. “Saving the seeds, teaching the younger generation how to plant the seeds, how to grow the seeds.”

It's a long summer ahead as the museum prepares to break soil, which is the next step in a long line of workshops, storytelling, tours, and the harvest feast.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.