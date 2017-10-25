

CTV Atlantic





Staff and inmates from the Southeast Correctional Centre in Shediac, New Brunswick were evacuated after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

The Shediac Fire Department responded to the call just after 2:30 p.m.

Residents told CTV News they saw thick, black smoke billowing from the facility, spreading across Highway 15.

“I saw a bunch of fire trucks coming by; we came outside and we seen the smoke, then we took a drive up here and realized the jail was on fire,” said area-resident, Mike LeBlanc.

The $36.4-million correctional facility opened five years ago. The centre can house up to 180 adult offenders, with 170 staff including 80 correctional officers.

The fire started in an area that doesn’t hold inmates.

Officials say evacuation procedures were followed, and that no injuries were reported.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.