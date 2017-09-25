

The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - A newly married couple whose move to British Columbia from New Brunswick started with the theft of a U-Haul have been reunited with all their belongings, including wedding gifts.

Police in Abbotsford say the truck was stolen in the Fraser Valley city last week and its contents were recovered from a home in Surrey, where 12 stolen vehicles and items from another stolen U-Haul were also found.

The Abbotsford Police Department estimates the value of the recovered property at $250,000.

Thirty-nine-year-old Michael Urbaniuk was arrested at the property, and police say he was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Urbaniuk was charged with driving while prohibited and possession of stolen property.

Police are thanking "the amazing people" of B.C. who donated to the couple from Moncton, and wish Sabrina and Nathan happiness as they settle into their new community.