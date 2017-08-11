

CTV Atlantic





A well-known New Brunswick Elvis Presley tribute artist has been reunited with his treasured replica guitar after it was stolen earlier this summer.

The instrument was signed by The King’s original drummer, DJ Fontana, when he played with Fredericton entertainer Mike Bravener in 2008.

Bravener says the guitar was stolen from his son’s apartment over a month ago.

Convinced he would never see it again, he was shocked when he received a call Wednesday, saying the guitar had been turned in to police.

The special autograph has been rubbed off, but Bravener was all smiles as he picked up his beloved guitar at the police station Thursday, and treated the officers to an impromptu performance.

“There’s a great story in it that you can erase the physical evidence of where this guitar has been, but you can never erase the memories,” says Bravener.

“Very fulfilling to know that with some good hard work and some cooperative leads, that we were able to successfully recover this gentleman’s guitar,” says Fredericton Police Staff Sgt. Paul Battiste.

Police say the investigation into the theft is ongoing.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown