Featured
N.B. expected to hike education spending in budget today
Exterior view of the New Brunswick legislature in Fredericton on Saturday, June 7, 2003. (CP / Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 7:34AM AST
FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick government will be bringing in some cautious and targeted spending increases in its budget today as the debt continues to grow.
The budget to be presented later today includes a 5.4 per cent hike in grants to community colleges, and more money for student financial assistance.
It also includes $2.4 million more for pre-school autism intervention programs, and there will be a small decrease to the small business tax effective April 1 this year, from 3.5 to three per cent.
However, political scientist Tom Bateman, a teacher at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, says the province's $13.4 billion debt is looming in the background.
He says with the province's population aging, the pressures to spend more will only grow, as the Liberals have committed to exempt health and education from cuts.
He says continuing a freeze on politicians' salaries and other restraint measures are "drops in the bucket" in the bigger picture of public debt.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Dunphy inquiry hears from RCMP investigator who looked into fatal shooting
- N.B. expected to hike education spending in budget today
- Halifax professor wins Canada's top science prize for battery research
- Neptune Theatre dims marquee lights in memory of artist
- Sidney Crosby in full flight as entry to 1,000-point club looms