

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick is extending pay equity for three more groups of government employees at a cost of $8.4 million over the next 10 years.

Finance Minister Cathy Rogers says it's part of the commitment to implement pay equity across government.

The three groups affected are professional support workers in schools, specialized health-care workers and medical science professionals.

The announcement is being welcomed by the New Brunswick Coalition for Pay Equity.

Chairwoman Frances LeBlanc says Premier Brian Gallant's government needs to keep a promise it made during the last election to fully implement the Pay Equity Act in all government sectors.

She says the equity negotiation process has not begun for large groups, such as teachers or Crown corporations including NB Power and NB Liquor.