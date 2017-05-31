

A Barnesville, N.B., family wanting to move home from Alberta has been waiting months to have their furniture delivered.

Krista Happeney and her family hired Green Moving and Storage last fall, but after agreeing on a price, the company demanded more money.

“That was an additional $2,100 that they wanted and this is after I paid them $3,300,” says Happeney. “I was devastated. I didn’t know what to do,”

The family alleges the storage company is holding their belongings hostage.

“Green Moving and Storage wants more money and you either pay it, or you don’t get your stuff. It’s that simple,” says Happeney.

Krista Happeney wants her furniture back, but has refused to give into demands for more money.

Undercover police officers raided the Green Moving warehouse earlier this month in Toronto. They removed truckloads of household furniture from the site.

A Toronto area man has been charged with fraud.

“Companies operating as Green Moving and Ryder Moving of Toronto defrauded victims by providing moving quotes and contracts that they had no intention of honouring,” says Acting Insp. Ian Nichol of the Toronto Police Service.

Police have assured Happeney that she will get her belongings back.

"It's very stressful and you actually stay awake at night thinking about the items that you can't replace. My parents are both gone now. I have family photos and I can't get copies of those - things like that I can't replace,” says Happeney.

Toronto police believe there are more victims out there. They are asking anyone who has had recent dealings with Green Moving, Ryder Moving, Landmark Van Lines, or Capital Moving Services to contat them.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.