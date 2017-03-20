

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick government and the province's teachers' federation have reached a tentative collective agreement.

It comes more than a year after their last agreement expired.

The tentative agreement covers more than 7,500 teachers, supply teachers, vice-principals and principals.

Treasury Board President Roger Melanson says education is a top priority and he's pleased a tentative deal has been reached.

Both sides have agreed to withhold details until a ratification vote is held.