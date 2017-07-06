

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick government has spent a year examining how a lack of women in government is impacting its decisions, and now it’s hoping other organizations and groups will do the same.

Officials are putting all policies through a lens, asking how they might affect women and men differently.

“In the decision we’re about to make, or the program or initiative we’re about to embark on, is there a different impact? Or will it make a difference for men or women?” explains New Brunswick Finance Minister Cathy Rogers.

Asking that question wasn’t common practice until last year, when government started directing civil servants and government officials to ensure they were taking everyone’s views into account.

“There’s very likely a difference because men and woman have different lived experiences and different realities and different social conditions, economic conditions,” says Rogers.

Government wants more organizations and groups across the provinces to employ that technique as it launches its gender-based analysis tool and guide online.

Erin Fredericks, a sociology professor and LGBTQ+ advisor at St. Thomas University, says there has long been a default when making decisions.

“You know, majority upper-middle class, white, often male, experience of the world, and so we’re writing with that default in mind,” says Fredericks.

She believes the gender-based analysis tool is needed, but wonders whether all government departments have the education to answer the questions they’re asking.

“Let’s say you have a line, you know, how will this policy affect LGBTQ+ people in New Brunswick? You might not know that. That might not be something you know anything about,” she says.

Fredericks suggests bringing in an expert who can then train others to recognize valuable perspectives they might otherwise miss.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown