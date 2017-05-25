

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick government says it has reached a five-year contract with the province's teachers' federation.

In a statement Wednesday, the province says the deal will cover nearly 8,000 teachers, supply teachers, vice-principals and principals and will provide annual wage hikes of one per cent.

Treasury Board President Roger Melanson says the agreement will help reach goals set out in their 10-year education plans.

He says it will add 250 school-based teachers over two years who will work in resource, guidance, literacy, numeracy and help provide mental health support.

It also includes funding for a research project that increases the hours of instruction for some students in kindergarten through Grade 2.

As of September 2018, 17 schools will add an hour of instruction time for students to focus on literacy, numeracy, physical education, art and music.