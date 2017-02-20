

CTV Atlantic





While much of the country marked a form of family day on Monday, it was just another start to the work week in New Brunswick.

Prince Edward Island residents spent Monday celebrating Islander Day, while it was Heritage Day in Nova Scotia. New Brunswick is the odd province out, going without a February holiday.

The provincial government said a year ago it was looking at the idea.

“We have committed to doing a review on what some of the pros and cons would be,” said Minister of Finance Cathy Rogers in February 2016.

The provincial government confirmed Monday that no decision has been made and that the review is ongoing.

“I would like to think that means the government is listening to the business community,” said Krista Ross of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce. “The business community has said on numerous occasions that businesses can't afford another holiday.”

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business found that 63 per cent of its New Brunswick members were not in favour of adding another holiday.

“This winter we've already had a number of days, weather related, that have cost business money to close,” said Ross.

Much of New Brunswick did shut down a week ago during the blizzard. But some don’t feel a storm day is the same as a holiday.

“The snow day we got last Monday was the universe giving us the family day we should have,” said one Fredericton resident.

It won't be until Good Friday in mid-April when everybody is on the same page with a shared holiday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.