

CTV Atlantic





Your property bill this year will be your bill next year, a source has confirmed to CTV News.

The New Brunswick government will be freezing all property tax assessments in 2018, unless a property owner is still waiting for their bill from 2017 to be lowered. In that case, the lowered bill will be the one used in 2018.

The timeline for fixing the overinflated assessments has been pushed back until November. The auditor general will be tabling her findings in a review at that time.

It’s too late to ensure bills are fair for next spring.

Legislation will be introduced in the fall regarding the freeze.

It’s an all-inclusive measure, unless a property owner makes improvements to their property that boosts its market value. In that case, the freeze would not apply.

The Gallant government says they will keep their promise and set up an independent agency dealing with property assessments, but that likely won’t be in place until 2019.