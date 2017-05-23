

CTV Atlantic





A group of parents in Fredericton is hoping a space used for former department stores will be used for a temporary pool.

“It’s well ventilated, it has a lot of space and it’s essentially space that is not being used and it’s a prime location,” says parent Jennifer Andrews.

Andrews is co-chair of a group pushing for a new aquatics centre in the capital.

The University of New Brunswick is shutting down its own pool next year, putting competitive swimming and diving teams at risk.

“Where are those people supposed to swim? They can't be accommodated at the Fredericton indoor pool, they have to be somewhere,” says parent Jodie Lowe.

Andrews says engineers have told the group the former Target could be the appropriate location for a new pool.

“We know that they can do a 25-metre pool for about $5 million, the pool is reusable,” says Andrews.

The idea is for the pool to be a temporary option until a permanent aquatics centre is built.

“I like that they’re having the idea the idea to put one in there at all. I would prefer it to be permanent,” says another parent Jennifer Petterson.

“It would be great for the interim as long as we get somewhere for our kids to swim,” says Donna Brake, another parent.

Mayor Mike O'Brien has stated that Fredericton’s top priority is to build a new downtown arts and entertainment centre. As for the Target idea, O'Brien said he had nothing to add.

The group pushing for the idea is arguing that Fredericton will be the only Canadian capital city without a full scale aquatics centre after the fall of 2018.

The building’s landlord, Crombie Real Estate, also had no comment.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore