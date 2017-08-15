

CTV Atlantic





A meeting between J.D. Irving and a New Brunswick village council concerned about the use of a controversial herbicide has been delayed after the company found out many members of the public were showing up as well.

For several years, thousands of New Brunswickers have protested the spraying of glyphosate. It's used by industry to control undergrowth around things such as power polls.

Last year, New Brunswick Public Health determined there was no increased health risk for those exposed to it. But the World Health Organization has ruled the herbicide a "probable carcinogen.”

Petitcodiac Mayor Gerry Gogan had a special council meeting scheduled Tuesday with JDI, but was asked by the company for it to be rescheduled.

“They weren't prepared to address a group, so I decided, as I have before, to have a public meeting,” Gogan says.

JDI's spokesperson Mary Keith confirmed that the meeting has been rescheduled to accommodate a larger group. Despite this, people showed up outside the village office.

“We have the highest cancer rates and there's got to be a reason for it, our deer population and our animal population and the insects and so on. I just have a lot of concerns,” says area resident Robyn Greene.

“All of the bugs and all of the birds and all of the caterpillars and all of the snakes and all of those things that are part of the food chain, if they up and die or relocate it's going to make a major difference in the ecosystem of our province,” says area resident Kendra Bowes.

Mayor Gogan says he's not sure when the public meeting will be help, but he's hoping it will be soon.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.