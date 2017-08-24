

CTV Atlantic





Police say a 48-year-old Fredericton man has been charged with drug and weapon offences following an RCMP-led joint force investigation.

Robin Moulton, who is a full-patch member of the Hells Angels MC Nomads N.B. Chapter, was arrested Tuesday morning around 7:20 a.m. while driving on Highway 2 near Woodstock.

"Outlaw motorcycle gangs are a national priority for the RCMP," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement. "Many of these groups and their support clubs are interconnected. They are not restricted by provincial jurisdictions and have national and international associations.”

Police say a search of the car led to the cocaine seizure.

Officers conducted a search of his Fredericton apartment, along with several other locations in the province.

An RCMP presence remained at the building over the past two days.

Moulton has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a restricted firearm.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

"The results of this investigation are an example of our ongoing efforts regarding the Hells Angels Nomads N.B. and other outlaw motorcycle gangs, and why it is so important to deter these crime groups," said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh in the statement.