

CTV Atlantic





A man police say is a full-patch member of the Hells Angels MC Nomads New Brunswick chapter is facing 12 new charges.

Robin Moulton was arrested on Aug. 22 while driving on Highway 2 near Woodstock, N.B. Police seized what they believed to be cocaine from his vehicle.

After his arrest, officers executed search warrants at Moulton’s Fredericton residence and several other locations in New Brunswick.

Police say they seized a high-powered rifle with a silencer, a loaded handgun, a quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as Hells Angels paraphernalia, in connection with his arrest.

The 48-year-old man was initially charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a restricted firearm. However, police say those charges have been withdrawn, and Moulton is now facing 12 new drug and weapons charges, including careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm and trafficking cocaine.

Police say the charges were laid as part of an RCMP-led joint force operation in partnership with the Canadian Border Services Agency, Saint John Police Force, Fredericton Police Force, Kennebecasis Regional Police Force and Edmundston Police.

Moulton appeared Thursday in Saint John provincial court, where he was denied bail. He is due back in court for election and plea on Oct. 12.