

CTV Atlantic





There’s growing concerns about head injuries on the field after nine high school football players were sent to hospital with head injuries in one game.

The game was played at Rocky Stone Field Friday night between the Tantramar Titans from Sackville, N.B., and Ecole L'Odyssee of Moncton.

L'Odyssee coach Marcel Metti forfeited at halftime due to the excessive blows to the head of the players, four of which exhibited signs of concussions. The school tells CTV News that their seasons are over.

The school district adopted a new policy this year to deal with head trauma of any kind. Superintendent Monique Boudreau says the coach did the right thing.

“You have to look at those circumstances and say, ‘Well, what's important?’ Boudreau says. “It's the students’ health and well-being that's important, so the decision that was made was an informed decision and I think it was the right decision to make.”

At the time, Tantramar was winning 35-0. No penalties were called against the Titans for illegal hits.

The governing body for high school sports in New Brunswick tells CTV News they were still looking at what happened and were not prepared to comment.