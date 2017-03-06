

CTV Atlantic





Highlights from a junior league hockey game in Saint John over the weekend are getting lots of replays - not for what happened on the ice, but rather in the bleachers.

A brawl broke out between players and fans during a heated semi-final between the Southern Sting and Grand Lake Moose at the Lord Beaverbrook Rink.

"Everybody was kind of shocked on what was happening," says spectator Devin Upham.

Spectators say what began with fans heckling at the penalty box, progressed into a stick going over the glass barrier, then a drink being dumped on a player's head.

"So I kind of pulled my phone out and we were all looking at each other, and then the beers started going and the hands started flying," says spectator Mitchell Doyle.

Members of the Saint John Police Force were already at the rink. No one was reported to be injured in the brawl, and consequences for those involved are still being determined.

Police say that, as of Monday, no one had been arrested, no charges had been laid, and no assault complaints had been filed. They also say they have reason to believe alcohol may have been a factor.

"The unfortunate part of that was that there were families leaving during the altercation that had small children with them," says Sgt. Stephen Wilson.

The president of the New Brunswick Junior Hockey League says he’s been watching the videos closely and disciplinary action is being considered.

"Normally it's just one person handing out the suspension on a weekly basis whenever it needs to be, but obviously this case here is heightened, and Hockey New Brunswick is involved,” says Sheldon Hay. “Everybody has to be on the same page. You just can't hand out suspensions without knowing all the information."

By the end of the game, the Southern Sting were able to beat the Grand Lake Moose 4-2. The Sting say they will be hiring extra security for all of their remaining games.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Nick Moore.