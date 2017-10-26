

CTV Atlantic





He was supposed to be replying to the speech from the throne, but New Brunswick Opposition Leader Blaine Higgs spent plenty of time Thursday replying to election-style advertisements.

The ads launched by New Brunswick’s Liberals target the PC leader and his 33-year career with Irving Oil.

“The personal attacks I've received over the past two weeks set up that the campaign in is motion,” Higgs says. “It's ironic to me that someone would say because I've had experience in a broad aspect throughout my career that's not a plus to being in the middle of a $8 billion expenditure of taxpayers money. But it is a plus to come in and never really have a job at all?”

His pointed comment was one of many featured in the PCs' official reply to the throne speech.

The Liberals are not calling the ads an attack, but rather a comparison.

“We look at Blaine Higgs who has worked for big business all his life. That is what he knows. As well, we have Brian Gallant who comes from very humble beginnings. Worked hard to get to where he is today. And I think we're able to show that in our comparison ad,” says New Brunswick Liberal MLA Lisa Harris.

New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon says both parties are captured by big business and feels there’s lots of evidence to demonstrate that.

“People want us to work together in the legislative assembly and that certainly isn't going to be happening, it looks like between now and the next election,” Coon says.

That’s still an 11-month wait on the calendar.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.