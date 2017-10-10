

CTV Atlantic





A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a break-in and theft at a gun store in McAdam, N.B.

The RCMP responded to The Gun Dealer on Harvey Road shortly after 4 a.m. Monday after an alarm went off at the store.

When officers arrived, police say several suspects fled in a vehicle and on foot into the woods.

A man was arrested in a wooded area behind the store a short time later. The Lakeville, N.B. man was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Police don’t believe any firearms were taken from the store, but they allege the suspects stole some ammunition and a gun case.

There is no word on any other arrests at this time.

A section of Highway 3 was blocked off between McAdam and Harvey Monday morning and there was a heavy police presence in the area around York County throughout the day, which officers confirmed was related to the incident in McAdam.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them. They are also asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who may have been involved in the incident.