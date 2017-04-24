

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick man has been charged with attempted murder after police stopped an attack in progress in Pennfield, N.B., early Friday morning.

St. George RCMP say around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to a possible assault. Upon arrival, police say officers stopped an ongoing attack happening on a woman in her late 50s.

The victim was sent to hospital with serious injuries, but police say she remains in stable condition.

Brian Harold Smith, 65, appeared in Saint John provincial court Monday to face one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Smith remains in police custody and will appear in court again Thursday.