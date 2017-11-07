

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick man is facing child pornography and child luring charges in Canada following a joint investigation by the United States Department of Homeland Security and the RCMP.

Police say 49-year-old Joseph Bruce Haggerty of St. Stephen was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio on Aug 10. The following day, police executed a search warrant at a St. Stephen home and seized several electronic devices.

Haggerty was charged Monday in Saint John provincial court with making child pornography, possessing child pornography, and luring a child under the age of 18.

He remains in custody in the United States, but a warrant for his arrest has been issued in Canada.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.