

CTV Atlantic





A man charged in the impaired driving death of a woman in June in Fredericton says not a day goes by when he doesn’t think about the crash.

Police say Marc-Andre Doucet, 26, was driving a dark-coloured Mazda when the vehicle hit a rock, rolled, and went off the road.

The body of 24-year-old Jennifer brewer was later recovered in the St. John River. Doucet was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Doucet appeared in court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to the charge of impaired driving causing death. The prosecution is asking for Doucet to receive four years.

“It’s hard to know that we'll have a longer sentence than the offender,” said Ashley Brewer, Jennifer Brewer’s sister.

Doucet told the court he could not ask Brewer's family for forgiveness, because he would never be able to forgive himself.

Ashley Brewer says the apology comes too late.

“I'm getting married in May. Your sister is pretty much your built in maid-of-honour and I had to fill that spot with someone else, and it’s like their page is ripped out at the end. I don't know how the rest of the story will be written from this point on,” Brewer said.

Doucet will be sentenced on April 12.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.