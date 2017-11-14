

CTV Atlantic





A 19-year-old man is facing murder and arson charges in connection with a house fire that claimed the lives of two people in northeastern New Brunswick.

The RCMP responded to the home on Route 150 in Six Roads, N.B. around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

One man managed to escape from the house. He was taken to hospital in Fredericton, where he remains in critical condition.

Shortly after police were called to the home, a man was taken into custody.

Police say the bodies of a man and a woman were found in the debris of the burned-out home on Monday. An investigation is underway to confirm their identities.

Police are still working to determine whether anyone else was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Benoit Bertin of Tracadie, N.B. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of arson.

Bertin appeared in Tracadie provincial court on Tuesday and was sent for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation. He is due back in court on Dec. 13.