The RCMP say a Miramichi man convicted of possession of child pornography has been handed a prison sentence for breaching a probation order.

Timothy Robichaud was convicted of the charge in 2016 and prohibited from communicating with children under the age of 16.

The RCMP launched an investigation in February with the assistance of investigators in the United States. Police say the investigation revealed that Robichaud was communicating online with an underage boy in the U.S., and new charges were laid.

Last month, the 26-year-old man pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a prohibition order and failing to comply with a probation order.

Robichaud has been sentenced to six months in prison.