

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say a 48-year-old man has died after an SUV collided with a tractor-trailer in Bouctouche, N.B.

The crash happened on Highway 11 at Exit 32B around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released, but police say he was from Petit-Rocher.

The driver of the transport truck was treated for minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours while police cleared the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.