N.B. man dies after SUV collides with tractor-trailer in Bouctouche
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 11:21AM ADT
The RCMP say a 48-year-old man has died after an SUV collided with a tractor-trailer in Bouctouche, N.B.
The crash happened on Highway 11 at Exit 32B around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released, but police say he was from Petit-Rocher.
The driver of the transport truck was treated for minor injuries.
The highway was closed for several hours while police cleared the scene.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
N.B. man dies after SUV collides with tractor-trailer in Bouctouche
