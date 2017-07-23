

CTV Atlantic





Police say a 37 year-old man from Shediac, New Brunswick is dead after a two vehicle crash in Moncton.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say the man's car went off the Trans-Canada Highway into an embankment onto Shediac Road and it collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.