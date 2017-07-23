

CTV Atlantic





A 52 year-old New Brunswick man has drown at St. Margaret’s Beach on the north shore of Prince Edward Island.

RCMP were called to the beach at 5 p.m. on Saturday, after the victim was pulled out to sea by the current and wave conditions that resulted from high winds.

The man could not be reached and died.

Police say surf conditions were extreme at the time of the death and a strong undertow contributed to both the drowning and the ability to reach the man.

Police were assisted by EMS, Souris fire department and local fisherman from Naufrage Harbour.