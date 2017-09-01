

Police say a 50-year-old man from the Edmunston area has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit human smuggling.

New Brunswick RCMP say the charge stems from an incident in July 2016, when authorities were made aware that a 46-year-old woman had entered the United States illegally by crossing the Saint John River with a paddle boat.

“The woman, an Ecuadorean national, was apprehended by U.S. authorities in Van Buren, Maine, shortly after the crossing. She remains in the United States,” police said in a statement on Friday.

Officers arrested two men on July 28, 2016 in connection with the incident. The 67-year-old from Edmundston and 50-year-old from Baker Brook were charged with conspiracy to commit human smuggling.

Richard Cyr of Baker Brook pleaded guilty to the charged and was fined over $5,000.

Police say the charge against the other man was withdrawn.