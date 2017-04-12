

CTV Atlantic





A man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing the death of a woman in Fredericton last June has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Police say 26-year-old Marc-Andre Doucet was driving a dark-coloured Mazda when the vehicle hit a rock, rolled, and left the road near the river in downtown Fredericton on June 10, 2016.

The body of 24-year-old Jennifer Brewer was recovered from the St. John River two days later. Doucet was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Last month, Doucet pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing Brewer’s death.

Doucet was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison. The Crown and defence agreed to the four-year sentence in exchange for his guilty plea.