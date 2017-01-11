

CTV Atlantic





A 30-year-old New Brunswick man has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Marcel Savoie was charged after the RCMP executed a search warrant at his home in Saint-Edouard-de-Kent, N.B. on Oct. 13.

Savoie entered the guilty plea Tuesday in Moncton provincial court. He also pleaded guilty to breaching a condition to report his address to the National Sex Offender Registry.

Savoie was sentenced to six months in jail for possessing images of child sexual abuse and six months in jail for breaching the condition to report to the National Sex Offender Registry. The sentences will be served concurrently.

The RCMP says Savoie will be on probation for two years after he’s released from jail. The conditions of his probation include having no direct contact with anyone under the age of 16, having no access to a computer or electronic devices, having no access to the Internet, and a provision allowing his residence and vehicle to be searched without a warrant.

He will also be registered for life on the National Sex Offender Registry.