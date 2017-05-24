Featured
N.B. man receives 30-month prison sentence for conspiracy to traffic cocaine
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 11:32AM ADT
A 30-year-old Bathurst man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
New Brunswick RCMP say Rémi Gionet was arrested during a joint investigation that started in April 2010, where two kilograms of cocaine was seized.
He pleaded guilty in September 2016.
Police are asking anyone with information on illegal drug trafficking to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
