A New Brunswick man whose alleged misbehavior prompted an Air Canada flight to be diverted is speaking out, saying it was an embarrassing experience in which his rights were violated.

Police in Ottawa told CTV News the man failed to follow orders from the flight crew or captain. As a result, a decision was made to divert the Fredericton-bound plane, which had just left Toronto, to Ottawa Wednesday evening.

Police say the 35-year-old man was escorted off the aircraft and charged under the Liquor Licence Act. The flight then continued on to Fredericton.

However, Dr. Adrian Edgar issued a statement Friday, saying he had an “upsetting experience” on the flight.

Edgar says the situation escalated after he told a crew member he was disappointed Air Canada no longer offers complimentary snacks on planes.

“I did not see this as a major issue,” said Edgar in his statement. “It was a minor complaint, and I raised it quietly.”

Edgar says the crew member suggested he was making a disturbance, and threatened to have him removed from the plane. He says he tried to turn on his cellphone camera to record the incident, and was then ordered to leave the plane.

“I complied with that demand,” he said. “The flight attendant approached passengers who had been inconvenienced by this to tell them I was responsible, and this was upsetting and embarrassing.”

Edgar says he was issued a $50 ticket, which he plans to dispute. He says he asked to take a breathalyzer to confirm his sobriety, but that police failed to conduct one.

In the end, he says he took a bus to Montreal and was put on the next flight home.

“Obviously, I posed no threat nor violated any security rule that I know of. I was quiet, calm, and not looking for a confrontation,” said Edgar. “Anyone who knows me knows I would not do anything threatening on a flight.”

In a statement, Air Canada says Edgar had to be deplaned due to his behaviour on the flight, but did not provide details on what occurred.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority,” the statement reads. “We strive to provide a safe and comfortable flight for our passengers and a safe working environment for our employees.”

“We are unable to provide further detail or discuss individual passenger files or incidents for reasons of privacy.”

Edgar has hired lawyer Kelly Lamrock and says they’re awaiting a response from Air Canada before making any further comment.

“I had many rights violated by Air Canada,” he said. “I will be expecting a swift and appropriate resolution to this embarrassing experience.”

Air Canada says the matter is now in the hands of Ottawa authorities.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.