A 21-year-old New Brunswick man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography and sexual assault charges.

Billy Ray Peters was charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography available, sexually assaulting a minor and breach of court-ordered conditions.

The Elsipogtog First Nation man pleaded guilty to all charges, which police say stem from two separate investigations.

One investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at an Elsipogtog First Nation home in January 2016. Peters was charged with offences related to online images of child sexual abuse in connection with the investigation.

The second investigation involved the sexual assault of a minor and breach of court-ordered conditions.

Peters was sentenced Tuesday in Moncton provincial court to four years in prison, less time already served, which means he will remain behind bars for another 40 months.

He will also be registered for life on the National Sex Offender Registry, must provide a DNA sample, and has court-ordered conditions limiting contact with children and his use of computers.