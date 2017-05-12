

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say a man is in hospital with serious injuries after his pickup truck collided with a dump truck in Cocagne, N.B.

Police say the pickup truck crossed the centre line of Highway 11 and collided with the dump truck, which had been travelling in the opposite lane, around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

The 58-year-old Cocagne man who had been driving the pickup truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the dump truck were not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours while police cleared the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.