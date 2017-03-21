Featured
N.B. man wanted for aggravated assault arrested in Halifax
A man in handcuffs is seen in this file photo.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 3:38PM ADT
A New Brunswick man wanted for aggravated assault has been arrested in Halifax.
An arrest warrant for 22-year-old Jean-François Mallet was issued on March 9. In addition to aggravated assault, the Shediac man is charged with mischief, and breach of a probation order.
Police say the charges were laid after a woman was seriously injured in an assault in Trois-Ruisseaux, N.B. on March 7.
Halifax Regional Police arrested Mallet in the Halifax area on Monday. He was then turned over to the RCMP.
Mallet was due to appear Tuesday in Moncton provincial court.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
