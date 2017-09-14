

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old New Brunswick man wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Police say Brandon Patrick Donelan failed to appear in court in February after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police have been trying to locate the Hardwood Ridge, N.B. man since a warrant was issued, but their efforts have been unsuccessful.

Investigators believe Donelan may still be in New Brunswick and could be working in the Moncton area.

Donelan is described as being Caucasian with brown hair and blue eyes. He is five-foot-four inches tall and weighs 125 pounds with a slim build.

He has several tattoos, including a large “B” on the right side of his neck, “DONELAN” across his upper back, “IRISH” on his right forehead, “est. 1994” on his right hand, a rose on his left hand, and a spider web on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on Donelan’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.