

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick man wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court has turned himself in.

The RCMP say 22-year-old Brandon Donelan had been wanted on a warrant since February, when he failed to appear in court after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police had been trying to track down the Hardwood Ridge, N.B. man, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and they turned to the public for help last week. Investigators said they had reason to believe he was still in New Brunswick and may have been working in the Moncton area.

Police say Donelan turned himself in to Burton provincial court Monday morning.

He has been remanded into custody and is due back in court on Oct. 2 for sentencing.