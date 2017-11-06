

The New Brunswick Medical Society says all-season tires aren’t appropriate for Maritime winter and shouldn’t be used.

That’s why they’re starting a campaign, prompted by doctors working the emergency room.

“With our Canadian climate, doctors really wanted our organization to take a stand and encourage New Brunswickers to look at the benefits of having winter tires installed on their vehicles,” says New Brunswick Medical Society executive director Anthony Knight.

Thirty per cent of Canadian drivers rely on all-season tires to get them through the winter.

"In Atlantic Canada it’s down to 20 per cent, so I think there's a better understanding that winter tires do serve you better in terms of your safety on the road,” says Knight.

Quebec is the only place in Canada where it is the law for all vehicles to have winter tires between mid-December and mid-March. Winter tires are also mandatory for vehicles travelling on portions of British Columbia highways.

“Rather than necessarily calling for winter tire mandatory use, we think there are better ways we can socialize the idea,” says Knight.

Green Party Leader David Coon has been calling on the provincial government to do more on the winter tire front.

“I'd like to see the province start with car rental companies to put a requirement on insurance companies to give everyone a break who uses snow tires,” says Coon, “to come up with a away to assist low-income New Brunswickers to be able to afford to put snow tires on their cars.”

Coon is stopping short of calling for a mandatory winter tire law, but says the benefit of having them on a vehicle is clear.

“It's not just about you. It's about ensuring that people you're sharing the road with, including pedestrians in our cities and along our country roads, are safe,” he says.

The Department of Public Safety says it encourages people to install winter tires, but at the moment is not planning to amend the Motor Vehicle Act.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.