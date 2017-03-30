

CTV Atlantic





A Fredericton mother who was denied social assistance after not disclosing the name of her daughter’s birth father says she’s speaking out because she wants others to know they don’t have to give in to intimidation.

Carol, who asked CTV News not to reveal her last name, says her situation came about after a number of obstacles. Carol says she was injured, which resulted in her losing her job. After her rent money ran out, Carol walked into a government office asking for help.

“They kept on asking me the name of the father of my daughter. The supervisor came in and said if I do not give that name, they will not give me any services,” Carol says.

After refusing to provide the name, Carol was denied assistance.

In January, the power in her apartment was shut off for nonpayment. Carol says she found a working outlet in a nearby laundry room and used an extension cord to power a portable heater.

She and her family spent much of that month huddled around it.

“Sometimes you cry in silence and you get mad sometimes at God,” Carol says. “Why am I going through this? Why is this happening?”

Carol says she knew she had to ask for help again, so this time she went to her MLA's office. David Coon brought her story to the legislature.

“I find this ludicrous, and frankly sexist,” Coon said in the New Brunswick legislature Tuesday. “Can the Minister of Families and Children explain to this house why his department insists knowing the name of the father before providing a single mom and her children with income they need through social assistance so they can secure housing and food?”

Social development tells CTV News this wasn't a case of sexism, but about trying to determine how much support she was eligible for and whether there was another contributor.

Coon’s office found someone to walk with Carol into social development. This time, she wasn’t alone.

“I don't think I would have went on my own,” Carol says. “I was afraid of the rejection again and not being able to cope with it this time. They did not ask me this time about the father of my daughter, they proceeded to ask me to sign whatever I needed to sign.”

Carol was temporarily approved and received her first cheque last week. She says she and her two children are in a better situation now, but she’s now hoping anyone in a similar situation is no longer afraid of speaking out.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.