A New Brunswick mother says she and her children have been forced to go into hiding while RCMP search for her ex-partner, who is facing numerous criminal charges.

“He's not just hurting me and my kids, he's hurting the community as a whole,” says the mother, whose identity has been protected.

Morris James Lanceleve has been on the run since fleeing police custody on Sept. 7. Lanceleve is facing four charges after allegedly firing a gun outside the home where his pregnant former partner and young children were living.

Nearly three months later the 33-year-old remains at large, with police describing him as armed and dangerous.

“Society needs to know the effects that it's making on my children, that it's making on myself, it's making on the community,” says the mother.

The woman and her children spent weeks in a safe house before moving to a secure location. Her children were forced to miss two months of school while they stayed in near-complete lockdown.

The mother believes there are still people helping Lanceleve, and is calling for anyone with information to come forward .

“Whether it's giving him a drive, giving him money, buying him smokes, it doesn't matter. The thing is, you are contributing to the heartache of my children,” she says.

New Brunswick RCMP say there have been numerous tips about Lanceleve's whereabouts, but no sign of him yet. It is believed he may be in Nova Scotia.

The woman says she's frustrated by the lack of progress, but feels officers are still supporting her.

“They're doing what they can with what they have. The more information that comes in through tip lines, Crime Stoppers, 911, the more police have to work with,” she says.

The mother says she is determined to wait for as long as necessary to get her life back on track.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.