

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick government is set to introduce new legislation giving the province's municipalities greater autonomy.

A government source says legislation will be tabled this week to modernize the Municipalities Act and Community Planning Act.

While work to update the legislation has been underway for years, the Gallant government made new legislation a platform commitment.

The source says the legislation will give local governments increased flexibility and greater autonomy -- with specific powers to encourage economic development and job creation.

The Community Planning Act is expected to update requirements for planning and development.