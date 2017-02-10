

Tyler Noel, one of the co-accused in the murder of Baylie Wylie, is back in custody after briefly escaping from the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre Friday morning.

Saint John police say the escape was reported at 10:43 a.m. Corrections staff chased after Noel, and he was recaptured at 10:55 a.m..

The Department of Public Safety tells CTV News the escape will be the subject of an extensive internal review. Noel has been charged with escaping lawful custody.

Noel is charged with first-degree murder and arson in the Dec. 2015 death of Moncton teen Baylie Wylie. Noel is expected to face those charges in the fall.