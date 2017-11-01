

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating a head-on collision between a pickup truck and transport truck near Havelock, N.B., Tuesday night.

Southeast District RCMP says the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on Route 2 of the TransCanada Highway.

Police believe the pickup truck was travelling the wrong way in the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a transport truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was the only person in the vehicle. He was transported to hospital and later released.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.