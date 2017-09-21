Featured
N.B. police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect
New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. (New Brunswick RCMP)
Police in Moncton are hoping the public will be able to help identify a man wanted for armed robbery.
New Brunswick RCMP say on Sept. 11 shortly after 4 p.m., a man entered the Credit Union at 141 Weldon Street, claiming to have a weapon and demanding money.
Officers are looking for a five-foot-eight white man with a large build. Police say he was wearing a black hoodie with small, white logos on the arms, and a picture depicting a face on the front.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.