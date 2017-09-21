

Police in Moncton are hoping the public will be able to help identify a man wanted for armed robbery.

New Brunswick RCMP say on Sept. 11 shortly after 4 p.m., a man entered the Credit Union at 141 Weldon Street, claiming to have a weapon and demanding money.

Officers are looking for a five-foot-eight white man with a large build. Police say he was wearing a black hoodie with small, white logos on the arms, and a picture depicting a face on the front.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.