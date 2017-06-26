Featured
N.B. police seek help in locating missing Campbellton man
Police are asking for the public's help in finding 40-year-old Kevin Dupéré. (New Brunswick RCMP)
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 5:10PM ADT
New Brunswick RCMP are turning to the public to help find a missing 40-year-old man from Campbellton.
Police say Kevin Dupéré was last seen Friday in his hometown and his family is concerned for his well-being.
Dupéré is described as a 5’8” white man, weighing about 150 pounds with a thin build and balding brown hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Campbellton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
