

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick RCMP are turning to the public to help find a missing 40-year-old man from Campbellton.

Police say Kevin Dupéré was last seen Friday in his hometown and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Dupéré is described as a 5’8” white man, weighing about 150 pounds with a thin build and balding brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Campbellton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.